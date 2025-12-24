CAT 2025

CAT Result 2025 Announced at iimcat.ac.in! Scorecard Download Link & State-Wise Toppers List

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has officially announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results today, December 24.
Candidates who appeared for the national-level MBA entrance examination can now access and download their CAT 2025 scorecards by logging in to the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the national-level MBA entrance examination can now access and download their CAT 2025 scorecards by logging in to the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their registered application ID and password.

CAT 2025 witnessed strong participation, with 2.95 lakh candidates registering for the exam. Of these, 2.58 lakh candidates appeared across test centres nationwide. Gender-wise participation included 97,000 female candidates, 1.61 lakh male candidates, and nine transgender candidates. Category-wise data revealed that over 65 percent of the candidates belonged to the General category, showcasing a broad mix of aspirants from different backgrounds.

Candidates can check and download their CAT 2025 scorecards by visiting the official website, clicking on the CAT 2025 result or scorecard link on the homepage, logging in with valid credentials, and saving the displayed scorecard for future reference. The scorecard includes section-wise scaled scores and overall percentile, which will be used for the next stages of the admission process.

According to data released by the coordinating institute, 12 candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile in CAT 2025. Among these top scorers, two are female candidates, and 10 are male candidates. Interestingly, candidates from non-engineering backgrounds dominated the top ranks, with nine out of the 12 candidates belonging to non-engineering disciplines, while only three had engineering backgrounds.

The state-wise distribution of the 100 percentile achievers reflects wide geographic representation. The highest number of top scorers came from Delhi (three candidates), followed by Haryana and Gujarat with two candidates each. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha contributed one topper each, underlining the pan-India reach of the CAT examination.

Commenting on the declaration of results, Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, said that CAT 2025 was among the smoothest-conducted examinations in recent years. He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the successful execution of the test and congratulated candidates on their performance. He also wished aspirants success in the upcoming stages of MBA admissions.

Based on CAT 2025 scores and institute-specific admission criteria, all 22 IIMs are expected to release their shortlists soon for the next phase of selection, which includes Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI). Additionally, 93 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2025 scores for admission to their management programmes. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CAT website and individual institute portals for further updates on the selection process.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

CAT 2025 Common Admission Test (CAT) IIM Kozhikode Result Toppers list
