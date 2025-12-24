UP TET 2025 Postponed - New Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon by Commission

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2025, which was scheduled to be conducted on January 29 and 30, 2026, has been postponed. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the revised UP TET 2025 exam dates.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2025, which was scheduled to be conducted on January 29 and 30, 2026, has been postponed, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced. The decision was taken during the first meeting of the newly constituted commission, chaired by its recently appointed chairman and former Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar.

According to officials, the postponement has been necessitated due to administrative and technical reasons. The commission has clarified that revised dates for the UP TET 2025 examination will be announced shortly. However, this is not the first time the exam has been deferred, as the UPSESSB has postponed the UP TET multiple times in the past, leading to prolonged uncertainty among aspirants.

In an official statement, the commission said that it has decided to prepare a comprehensive and coordinated schedule for all pending recruitment examinations. This includes major exams such as the Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The schedule will be finalised only after reviewing examination timelines of other commissions and institutions to ensure smooth and efficient conduct.

The latest postponement has come as a major setback for over 15 lakh candidates across Uttar Pradesh who have been preparing for the teacher eligibility test for several months. The UP TET was last conducted on January 23, 2022, and aspirants have been waiting for nearly four years for the examination to be held again.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the revised UP TET 2025 exam dates and further announcements related to the examination schedule.