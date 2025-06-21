RRB NTPC 2025 Exams Rescheduled! Check Revised Updates

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially rescheduled the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Stage 1 Graduate-Level Exam 2025 for specific shifts. The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 8,113 graduate-level vacancies across various posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially rescheduled the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Stage 1 Graduate-Level Exam 2025 for specific shifts at two examination centres in Jharkhand. According to the latest announcement, exams scheduled for June 16, 2025, in Ranchi and June 19, 2025, in Hazaribagh have been deferred for select candidates due to unavoidable circumstances.

According to the notification, the RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam held on June 16, 2025, during the third shift at venue code 8320 (iON Digital Zone iDZ, Tupudana, Ranchi), has been rescheduled for LAB-A1 and A2 on LAN1 only, excluding those candidates who already appeared for the exam in that shift. Similarly, the exam held on June 19, 2025, during the first shift at venue code 8566 (iON Digital Zone iDZ, Hazaribagh) has also been postponed for affected candidates.

This is not the first such adjustment by the board during this recruitment cycle. Earlier, the RRB had rescheduled the exam conducted on June 5, 2025, in shift 2 at venue code 40923 (Aadarsh Pariksha Kendra, Gaya) owing to technical issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates whose exams have been rescheduled will be informed of their revised exam date, shift, and reporting time through SMS and email notifications. The same candidate login link previously provided for downloading exam city information, e-call letters, and traveling authority documents for SC/ST candidates will remain active for accessing the updated details.

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 8,113 graduate-level vacancies across various posts, including station master, goods train manager, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, and others. The stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) began on June 5, 2025, and will continue till June 24, 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official regional RRB websites for timely updates on the revised exam schedules and further instructions.