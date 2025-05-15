TS ECET 2025 Answer Key Out at ecet.tgche.ac.in — Raise Objections by May 16

Summary Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TGCHE, has released the preliminary answer key for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025. Candidates can now download the TS ECET 2025 answer key PDFs directly from the official website — ecet.tgche.ac.in.

Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TGCHE, has released the preliminary answer key for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025. Candidates can now download the TS ECET 2025 answer key PDFs directly from the official website — ecet.tgche.ac.in — without needing any login credentials.

Alongside the answer key, the TS ECET 2025 question papers have also been made available for students to evaluate their probable scores before the official result announcement.

Answer Key Download Guide

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in. Click on the ‘Master Question Papers With Preliminary Key’ link on the homepage. The subject specific answer key will be displayed in pdf form. Check and download the same for future reference.

Candidates unsatisfied with any answer can challenge the preliminary answer key until May 16, 2025 (5 PM). Once submitted, objections cannot be edited.

Additionally, candidates can now access their individual response sheets by logging into the candidate portal with their credentials.

The final answer key will be released after reviewing all objections. The official date for the TS ECET result is yet to be announced. The exam was held on May 12, 2025, as a computer-based test for diploma and BSc (Mathematics) graduates seeking lateral entry into engineering programmes in Telangana.