UPSSSC PET 2025 Registration Begins at upsssc.gov.in — Link, Eligibility & Application Fee

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially started accepting online applications for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can register through the official website — upsssc.gov.in — till June 17, 2025.

The UPSSSC PET is a qualifying exam conducted annually for domicile candidates of Uttar Pradesh aspiring for various state government job recruitments. As per the notification, applicants must be between 18 to 40 years of age as of July 1, 2025, and should have passed Class 10 (High School) or an equivalent examination.

How to apply for UPSSSC PET 2025

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘candidate registration’ link on the homepage.

Complete the registration and fill in the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the applicable fee and submit the form.

Download and keep a printout for future use.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay ₹185, whereas, SC/ST and PwBD categories will pay ₹95 and ₹25, respectively. Payment can be made via credit card, debit card, internet banking, UPI, or SBI challan.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the detailed notification available on the official website to check eligibility criteria, exam details, and guidelines before applying. The UPSSSC PET score is mandatory for applying to various Group C government posts in Uttar Pradesh.

Find the direct application link here.