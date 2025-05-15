KEAM 2025

KEAM Result 2025 Declared on cee.kerala.gov.in - Check Rank List and Counselling Updates

Posted on 15 May 2025
Posted on 15 May 2025
09:30 AM

Summary
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the KEAM 2025 results for BTech and BPharm admissions. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their scores by logging in to the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in — using their application number and password.

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance test is held annually for admissions into undergraduate programmes such as engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and medical courses offered by colleges across Kerala. This year, the exam was conducted from April 23 to April 29, 2025.

How to check KEAM 2025 result

  • Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on ‘KEAM 2025 – Candidate Portal’.
  • Log in with your application number and password
  • View and download your result for future reference.
Earlier, the final answer key and candidate responses were made available on the official portal. CEE Kerala clarified that to compensate for any deleted questions, raw scores for the remaining questions were adjusted using a correction factor.

Following the result announcement, candidates are required to submit their Class 12 marks, which will be combined with KEAM scores in a 50:50 ratio to prepare the final rank list, expected June 2025. Only those listed will be eligible for the KEAM 2025 counselling and seat allotment process.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the rank list and further admission procedures.

Last updated on 15 May 2025
09:31 AM
KEAM 2025 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Result
