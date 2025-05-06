TS ECET Hall Ticket 2025 Out on ecet.tgche.ac.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Summary Osmania University, Hyderabad, has officially published the hall tickets for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ECET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in.

Osmania University, Hyderabad, has officially published the hall tickets for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ECET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth. It is mandatory for every examinee to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid government-issued photo ID — such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, or Voter ID — to the exam centre for verification purposes.

Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Visit the official website.

Click on the ‘Download Hallticket’ link on the homepage.

Log in with your unique credentials.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Review and download the same for future reference.

The hall ticket contains essential information, including the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, contact details, residential address, as well as their photograph and signature. It also clearly mentions the exam centre’s name, address, and code, along with the date and timing of the exam.

Osmania University, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, will conduct the TS ECET 2025 examination on May 12 in a single session - from 9 AM to noon in CBT (computer-based test) mode.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the examination, answer key release, result announcements, and further admission-related procedures.

Find the direct admit card download link here.