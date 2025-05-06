TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2025 Out on ecet.tgche.ac.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2025
13:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Osmania University, Hyderabad, has officially published the hall tickets for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ECET) 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in.

Osmania University, Hyderabad, has officially published the hall tickets for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ECET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth. It is mandatory for every examinee to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid government-issued photo ID — such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, or Voter ID — to the exam centre for verification purposes.

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download &amp; Objection Submission Steps
TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download &amp; Objection Submission Steps

Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website.
  • Click on the ‘Download Hallticket’ link on the homepage.
  • Log in with your unique credentials.
  • The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Review and download the same for future reference.
WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS &amp; PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules
WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS &amp; PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules

The hall ticket contains essential information, including the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, contact details, residential address, as well as their photograph and signature. It also clearly mentions the exam centre’s name, address, and code, along with the date and timing of the exam.

Osmania University, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, will conduct the TS ECET 2025 examination on May 12 in a single session - from 9 AM to noon in CBT (computer-based test) mode.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the examination, answer key release, result announcements, and further admission-related procedures.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 06 May 2025
13:31 PM
TS ECET 2025 TSCHE Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test Admit Card
Similar stories
Admit Card

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT at bie.ap.gov.in- Direct Link Here

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS & PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Transgender Horizontal Reservation Plea - SC Asks Centre to Respond, Hea. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Admit Card

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT at bie.ap.gov.in- Direct Link Here

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS & PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Transgender Horizontal Reservation Plea - SC Asks Centre to Respond, Hea. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download & Objection Submission. . .

Meghalaya Board of School Education

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Out at megresults.nic.in - Find Link and Toppers List

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality