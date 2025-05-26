TS ECET Result 2025 Out at ecet.tgche.ac.in - Qualifying Percentage for All Candidates

Summary Telangana Council of Higher Education has announced the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their TS ECET results 2025 and download rank cards from the official website — ecet.tgche.ac.in.

Telangana Council of Higher Education has announced the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their TS ECET results 2025 and download rank cards from the official website — ecet.tgche.ac.in.

To access the rank card, candidates must enter their ECET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth on the result login page.

Minimum Qualifying Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT

To qualify, aspirants needed to score at least 25% of the total marks. However, for the SC/ST category, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates. Only those meeting the minimum cut-off will be eligible for a rank in the merit list.

The results have been prepared based on the final answer key, following the release of the TS ECET 2025 provisional answer key and response sheets on May 14. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 16.

Steps to Download TS ECET 2025 Rank Card

Visit the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Download Rank Card 2025’ link under the application tab.

Enter your hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

Submit the details to view and download your rank card.

In case of a tie between candidates, marks in engineering subjects will be considered first, followed by mathematics marks, and then physics marks if needed.

TS ECET 2025 was held on May 12 for lateral entry admissions to the second year of BE, BTech, and BPharm courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Find the direct rank card download link here.