JEE Advanced 2025 Answer Key Out - Objection Window Opens; Link and Guidelines

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially released the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2025. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections online though their candidate portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially released the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the JEE Advanced answer key 2025 in PDF format from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. No login credentials are required to access the answer key.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the provisional answer key links (paper 1/paper 2) on the homepage.

A pdf will be displayed.

Check and download the same for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the provisional key, the JEE Advanced 2025 response sheets were made available on May 22. Using both, candidates can estimate their probable scores by adding marks for correct responses and deducting negative marks for incorrect answers as per the exam’s marking scheme.

Objection Window

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections online by paying the requisite fee and providing supporting documents. They will have to log in to their ‘candidate portal’ to submit their feedback and comments. The objection window will remain open until May 27, 2025.

The final answer key for JEE Advanced 2025 will be released on June 2, taking into account all the valid objections raised. The JEE Advanced result 2025 will also be declared on the same day, based on the revised final answer key.

Find the direct objection submission link here.