TS Inter Exam 2026: Fee Hiked, Payment Deadline Extended; Board Announces Rule Change!

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced a revision in the examination fee structure for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026, along with an extension of the fee payment deadline. Students can now pay their exam fees till November 14, 2025, without a late fee.

As per the new structure, the TS Inter 1st year exam fee for arts and science streams has been increased from ₹520 to ₹530. Additionally, the board has introduced a new ₹100 fee for English practical exams.

For 2nd year students, the total fee has been revised to ₹630. Candidates in science and vocational streams are required to pay ₹870, which includes ₹530 for theory papers, ₹240 for science practicals, and ₹100 for English practicals.

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year timetable 2026 is already available on tgbie.cgg.gov.in. According to the schedule, Class 11 exams will begin on February 25, while Class 12 exams will start on February 26, 2026.

Improvement and Reappearance Rules

Students who passed the two-year Intermediate course in 2024 or later can improve their performance within two years, with a maximum of two chances. Those who cleared the IPE March 2025 exams can appear again in March 2026 as their final attempt if they haven’t already used both chances.

Additionally, the 5-year rule for failed students has been removed, allowing candidates from previous batches to reappear in failed subjects regardless of the year.

Students booked under malpractice in earlier exams must reappear for both theory and practical papers once they regain eligibility.

With these changes, TGBIE aims to make the exam process more inclusive while ensuring flexibility for students appearing in the Telangana Inter Exams 2026.