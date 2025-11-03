AIIMS INI CET 2026

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out for January Session - Download Link and Exam Pattern

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Nov 2025
10:34 AM

File Image

Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2026.
Candidates can now download their INI CET 2026 admit cards for the January session from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the admit card for the January 2026 session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET). Candidates can now download their INI CET 2026 admit cards for the January session from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, using their registration ID and password.

The AIIMS INI CET 2026 January session is scheduled for November 9, 2025. The examination is a gateway to postgraduate medical programmes such as MD, MS, MCh, DM, MDS, and MD Hospital Administration offered by leading national institutes, including AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

The INI CET admit card 2026 includes important details such as the exam venue, timing, and candidate information. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the examination centre, along with a valid photo ID. Candidates must also follow all exam-day instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

AIIMS has cautioned that no candidate will be allowed entry without a valid admit card. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately report the issue to the AIIMS examination section through the ‘MyPage’ help/query section.

Exam Pattern

The AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to be completed in three hours. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

Find the direct candidate login link here.

Last updated on 03 Nov 2025
10:34 AM
