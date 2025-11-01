Motu Patlu Make Tax Fun! CBSE & Income Tax Dept Launch Comic Series to Educate Students

Summary In an engaging approach to make financial literacy fun and relatable for children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with the Income Tax Department to launch a series of comic books aimed at educating students about income tax. The comic series, available on the official website of the Income Tax Department, brings together the popular cartoon duo Motu and Patlu, who guide readers through engaging stories.

In an engaging approach to make financial literacy fun and relatable for children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with the Income Tax Department to launch a series of comic books aimed at educating students about income tax and its importance in nation-building.

The comic series, available on the official website of the Income Tax Department, brings together the popular cartoon duo Motu and Patlu, who guide readers through engaging stories that explain the concept of taxes, their role in governance, and how responsible citizens contribute to India’s growth.

Published under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative by the Directorate of Public Relations, Publication & Publicity of the Directorate of Income Tax, the collection includes eight titles: Motu Patlu-Benefits of Abiding by the Law, Hamaara Bharat Mahan, Motu Patlu & Together, We Rise, Motu Patlu & The Online Life, Motu Patlu & Victory Over Fear, Motu Patlu & The Story of Income Tax, Motu Patlu & Tax Pari, and Motu Patlu & The Story of PAN Card.

Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Gujarati, the comics aim to reach a wide audience across linguistic backgrounds. CBSE has urged all affiliated schools to share the comics with students, teachers, and parents, and to integrate tax awareness activities into classroom learning.

Through this creative initiative, CBSE and the Income Tax Department hope to nurture a generation of financially aware, responsible citizens who understand the value of paying taxes and contributing to the nation’s progress from a young age.

Find the comic series download link here.