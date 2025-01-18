TSPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2024 Out: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

Summary The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published the preliminary answer key for the Group II Services Recruitment Examination (Notification No: 28/2022). If candidates find discrepancies in the preliminary answer key, they can raise objections online via the TSPSC portal.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published the preliminary answer key for the Group II Services Recruitment Examination (Notification No: 28/2022). Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key and master question papers on the official website, tspsc.gov.in, by logging into their accounts.

The exam was conducted in four sessions on December 15, 2024 (paper I and paper II) and December 16, 2024 (paper III and paper IV) across 33 districts of Telangana.

How to Download TSPSC Group 2 Answer Key

Visit the TSPSC official website at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on the candidate login option displayed on the homepage.

Login with your unique credentials.

Select the relevant subject name.

The required answer key will open in a new window.

Download and save the document for reference.

If candidates find discrepancies in the preliminary answer key, they can raise objections online via the TSPSC portal, by January 22, 2025 (5 PM).

“The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations or in any form will not be considered under any circumstances”, the official notification highlighted.

Objection Submission Window

Objections must be submitted in English, as the text box supports only this language.

Candidates must upload supporting documents with details like the author’s name, edition, page number, publisher's name, or a valid website URL. Objections submitted outside the deadline or without the prescribed format will not be entertained.