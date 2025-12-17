CAT 2025 Final Answer Key Release Today - Check Marking Scheme and Updates

Summary The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is expected to release the final answer keys for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, December 17. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CAT 2025 final answer key from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is expected to release the final answer keys for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, December 17, for candidates seeking admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CAT 2025 final answer key from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

According to official details, a total of 187 objections were submitted by candidates across three sections and three examination shifts during the objection window. After a thorough review by subject experts, only one objection has been accepted by the CAT 2025 examination authorities. The accepted objection pertains to the Quantitative Ability (QA) section of the test.

A section-wise break-up of the objections shows that 115 objections were raised in Quantitative Ability, followed by 61 objections in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and 11 objections in the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section. Despite the high number of challenges, the expert review panels found merit in just one claim, leading to a minor revision in the final answer key.

The CAT 2025 objection window was made available from December 8 to December 10. As stated in the official notification, all objections received during this period were examined by panels of sectional review experts, whose decisions are considered final for the preparation of the revised answer key.

The CAT 2025 examination was conducted on November 30 in three shifts across multiple test centres in India. As per the CAT 2025 marking scheme, candidates were awarded three marks for each correct answer, while one mark was deducted for every incorrect response. No negative marking was applied for unanswered questions. The release of the final answer key is a crucial step before the declaration of CAT 2025 results, which will determine candidates’ eligibility for the next stages of the MBA admission process.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CAT website for the latest updates regarding the result, scorecards, and further admission-related announcements.