NEET counselling

MCC Declares NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result; Reporting Deadline December 25

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Dec 2025
16:44 PM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET PG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. Candidates who participated in the counselling can now download their allotment results from the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule, candidates allotted seats in round 2 must report to their respective colleges by December 25 to complete admission formalities. The verification of joined candidates and data sharing will be completed by December 26. Seat allotment has been done based on candidates’ NEET PG rank, choices filled, seat availability, reservation policies, and other applicable criteria.

Meanwhile, MCC has also released the schedule for the next phase of round 2 counselling. Registrations for this phase will be conducted from January 15 to January 18, with the round 2 allotment result scheduled to be declared on January 21. Candidates allotted seats in this phase will have to report to their allotted colleges by January 31.

In a significant update, MCC has revised the NEET PG seat matrix, adding 540 seats after candidates resigned from their previously allotted seats. Additionally, 135 new postgraduate medical seats have been sanctioned, increasing the total number of NEET PG seats to 32,215. The committee also removed 117 duplicate seats, adjusted 18 seats due to changes in the AFMS quota, and provisionally transferred 218 applicants from the Indian category to the NRI quota.

Among the states, West Bengal recorded the highest increase, with 46 new seats added, including seats at North Bengal Medical College. Madhya Pradesh saw the second-highest increase, with 20 new seats distributed across Government Medical College, Shivpuri (6 seats), Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (2 seats), and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur (12 seats). In Maharashtra, all 10 newly added seats were sanctioned at Government Medical College, Nandurbar, while Karnataka’s Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences received approval for 10 additional seats.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website for further updates related to reporting, document verification, and upcoming counselling rounds.

Last updated on 17 Dec 2025
16:45 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG 2025 NEET PG
