AIIMS INI SS 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out - Find Download Link and Schedule Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jan 2025
11:28 AM

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the round 2 seat allotment result for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality Entrance Exam (INI SS) 2025 January session.
Candidates who participated in the counselling process can access the allotment result on the official website.

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the round 2 seat allotment result for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality Entrance Exam (INI SS) 2025 January session. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can access the allotment result on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, without requiring login credentials.

The result is in a PDF format and contains crucial details, including the candidate’s roll number, allotted institute, and allotted subject.

INI SS 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Reporting Dates

According to the INI SS 2025 counselling schedule, the seat acceptance process for round 2 is ongoing and will continue until January 23 (5 PM). Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to complete the following steps by January 23:

  • Document verification
  • Security deposit payment
  • Reporting to the allotted institute

Candidates participating in the INI SS counselling process must carry all the relevant documents for reporting and admission formalities.

INI SS Counselling 2025: Round 3 Schedule

Following the completion of the second round of admissions, the third round of seat allotment results will be declared on February 4, 2025. The seat acceptance for round 3 will take place from February 5 to February 9 and shortlisted candidates must complete the admission process and report to their allotted institutes by February 9, 2025.

Find the direct download link here.

