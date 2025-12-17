BSEB Extends Bihar DElEd 2025 Admission Deadline; Check Detailed Schedule Inside

Summary As per the revised schedule, the last date for Bihar DElEd 2025 admission is now December 18 Earlier, the admission window for candidates selected in the first list was scheduled from December 11 to December 16, 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the admission deadline for candidates included in the first selection list for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course for the 2025–2027 session. As per the revised schedule, the last date for Bihar DElEd 2025 admission is now December 18.

Earlier, the admission window for candidates selected in the first list was scheduled from December 11 to December 16, 2025. The online application process for DElEd admissions was conducted from November 29 to December 5, 2025, and the first selection list was subsequently published on the official website, bsebdeled.com.

BSEB has also extended the deadline for the slide-up process after admission and for candidates not allotted any seat in the first selection list to fill new choices or modify their previously submitted options. These processes will now remain open till December 18, 2025. Training institutions have been instructed to complete final seat updation on the admission portal by December 19, 2025.

The board had declared the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) result 2025 on November 26. Out of 3,23,313 candidates who appeared for the examination, 2,55,468 candidates were declared qualified.

BSEB DElEd Admission Schedule 2025

Extended period for admission (First Selection List): December 18

Online application for slide-up process after admission: December 18

New choice filling/modification for unallotted candidates (First List): December 18

Final seat updation by training institutions: December 19

Release of Second Selection List: December 21

Admission based on Second Selection List: December 22 to 26

Final seat updation by training institutions: December 27

Release of Third Selection List: January 3

Admission based on Third Selection List: January 3 to 8

Final seat updation by training institutions: As per schedule

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and ensure completion of all admission formalities within the revised timelines.