TGCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2025 and Other TG CET Dates - Detailed Schedule Here

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for various entrance examinations for the 2025-26 academic year. This structured schedule ensures students have adequate time to prepare and strategize for their entrance exams.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for various entrance examinations for the 2025-26 academic year, providing students and institutions with ample clarity to plan for the upcoming admissions.

TS EAMCET 2025 Exam Dates

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), a gateway to admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, and other professional courses, will be conducted in a computer-based format on the following dates:

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture and Pharmacy Courses: April 29 and 30, 2025

Engineering Courses: May 2 to May 5, 2025

Key Entrance Exam Dates for Other Courses

TS ECET (Lateral Entry for BE, BTech, BPharm): May 12, 2025

TS EdCET (BEd): June 1, 2025

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET (LLB and LLM): June 6, 2025

TS ICET (MBA and MCA): June 8 and June 9, 2025

TS PGECET (ME, MTech, MPharm, MPlg, MArch and PharmD(PB)): June 16 to June 19, 2025

TS PECET (UGDPEd and BPEd): June 11 to June 14, 2025

This structured schedule ensures students have adequate time to prepare and strategize for their entrance exams. By announcing the dates well in advance, the Telangana Higher Education Council aims to streamline the admission process, helping students and institutions navigate the academic year with better planning and efficiency.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Telangana Higher Education Council.