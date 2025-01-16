TSCHE

TGCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2025 and Other TG CET Dates - Detailed Schedule Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
13:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for various entrance examinations for the 2025-26 academic year.
This structured schedule ensures students have adequate time to prepare and strategize for their entrance exams.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for various entrance examinations for the 2025-26 academic year, providing students and institutions with ample clarity to plan for the upcoming admissions.

TS EAMCET 2025 Exam Dates

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), a gateway to admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, and other professional courses, will be conducted in a computer-based format on the following dates:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Agriculture and Pharmacy Courses: April 29 and 30, 2025
  • Engineering Courses: May 2 to May 5, 2025
INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment Soon
INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment Soon

Key Entrance Exam Dates for Other Courses

  • TS ECET (Lateral Entry for BE, BTech, BPharm): May 12, 2025
  • TS EdCET (BEd): June 1, 2025
  • TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET (LLB and LLM): June 6, 2025
  • TS ICET (MBA and MCA): June 8 and June 9, 2025
  • TS PGECET (ME, MTech, MPharm, MPlg, MArch and PharmD(PB)): June 16 to June 19, 2025
  • TS PECET (UGDPEd and BPEd): June 11 to June 14, 2025
NIFT 2025 Application Correction Reopens - Editable Fields &amp; Link
NIFT 2025 Application Correction Reopens - Editable Fields &amp; Link

This structured schedule ensures students have adequate time to prepare and strategize for their entrance exams. By announcing the dates well in advance, the Telangana Higher Education Council aims to streamline the admission process, helping students and institutions navigate the academic year with better planning and efficiency.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Telangana Higher Education Council.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2025
13:42 PM
TSCHE
Similar stories
SBI

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Registration window closes today at sbi.co.in- Direct link h. . .

JKSSB 2024

JKSSB Constable Recruitment Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI SS 2025

INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment. . .

SSC CGL 2024

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Detai. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SBI

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Registration window closes today at sbi.co.in- Direct link h. . .

JKSSB 2024

JKSSB Constable Recruitment Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here

Jadavpur University

Unlocking Minds: Jadavpur University and TalkClubb to Host Psychoanalytic Therapy Wor. . .

AIIMS INI SS 2025

INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment. . .

DPS Newtown Carnival 2024
Kolkata schools

Winter sun, carnival grounds and Christmas memories

SSC CGL 2024

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Detai. . .