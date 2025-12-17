CBSE to Close CTET 2026 Registration Window Tomorrow; Exam Scheduled for February 8

Summary Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registration through the official website, ctet.nic.in, before the deadline CBSE opened the CTET 2026 registration process on November 27, 2025, and the national-level eligibility examination will be conducted on February 8, 2026

The application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 is set to close on December 18 at 11:59 pm, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registration through the official website, ctet.nic.in, before the deadline.

CBSE opened the CTET 2026 registration process on November 27, 2025, and the national-level eligibility examination will be conducted on February 8, 2026. CTET is held twice a year and serves as a mandatory or preferred qualification for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 across centrally administered and recognised schools in India.

The eligibility test is particularly important for candidates aspiring to teach in institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs), and various government and government-aided schools.

CBSE has clarified that candidates will not be allowed to change their examination city after submission of the application form. Exam cities will be allotted randomly once the application process is successfully completed.

CTET 2026: Important Dates

Registration began: November 27, 2025

Last date to apply: December 18, 2025 (11:59 pm)

Examination date: February 8, 2026

CTET February 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

Candidates must apply only through the official CTET portal at ctet.nic.in. The application process includes:

Filling in personal and academic details Uploading a recent photograph and signature Paying the prescribed application fee Reviewing and submitting the application form

After successful submission, candidates are advised to download and save the confirmation page and application number for future reference.

Applicants should regularly check the official CTET website for updates related to admit cards, exam guidelines and other announcements.