CBSE

CBSE to Close CTET 2026 Registration Window Tomorrow; Exam Scheduled for February 8

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Dec 2025
16:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registration through the official website, ctet.nic.in, before the deadline
CBSE opened the CTET 2026 registration process on November 27, 2025, and the national-level eligibility examination will be conducted on February 8, 2026

The application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 is set to close on December 18 at 11:59 pm, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registration through the official website, ctet.nic.in, before the deadline.

CBSE opened the CTET 2026 registration process on November 27, 2025, and the national-level eligibility examination will be conducted on February 8, 2026. CTET is held twice a year and serves as a mandatory or preferred qualification for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 across centrally administered and recognised schools in India.

The eligibility test is particularly important for candidates aspiring to teach in institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs), and various government and government-aided schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE has clarified that candidates will not be allowed to change their examination city after submission of the application form. Exam cities will be allotted randomly once the application process is successfully completed.

CTET 2026: Important Dates

  • Registration began: November 27, 2025
  • Last date to apply: December 18, 2025 (11:59 pm)
  • Examination date: February 8, 2026

CTET February 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

Candidates must apply only through the official CTET portal at ctet.nic.in. The application process includes:

  1. Filling in personal and academic details
  2. Uploading a recent photograph and signature
  3. Paying the prescribed application fee
  4. Reviewing and submitting the application form

After successful submission, candidates are advised to download and save the confirmation page and application number for future reference.

Applicants should regularly check the official CTET website for updates related to admit cards, exam guidelines and other announcements.

Last updated on 17 Dec 2025
16:16 PM
CBSE CBSE 2026 CTET 2026 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)
Similar stories
NEET counselling

MP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Registration Begins; 20 New Seats Added

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Declares 70th Mains Result 2025; 5,401 Candidates Shortlisted for Interviews

NEET counselling

4,790 Candidates Shortlisted for Gujarat NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025; Check Cut-. . .

Meghalaya

NEIGRIHMS Announces Round 2 of Meghalaya NEET PG Counselling for 2025–26 Admissions. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

4,790 Candidates Shortlisted for Gujarat NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025; Check Cut-. . .

NEET counselling

MP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Registration Begins; 20 New Seats Added

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Declares 70th Mains Result 2025; 5,401 Candidates Shortlisted for Interviews

Meghalaya

NEIGRIHMS Announces Round 2 of Meghalaya NEET PG Counselling for 2025–26 Admissions. . .

internship

Google Begins Applications for Student Researcher Internship and Apprentice Programme. . .

IGNOU

IGNOU Admissions 2026 - Application Opens for January Session ODL Courses; Direct Lin. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality