Consortium of NLUs Announces CLAT 2026 Counselling Schedule; Registration Opens Today at 6 PM

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the CLAT 2026 counselling schedule for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by participating NLUs. The counselling registration process will begin today at 6 pm on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

More than 92,000 candidates appeared for the CLAT 2026 entrance examination, which was conducted in pen-and-paper mode on December 7, in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who have qualified the examination will be eligible to register for the counselling process.

According to the official notification, the CLAT 2026 counselling registration window will remain open until 10 pm on December 27, 2025. The counselling process will facilitate admissions to UG and PG law programmes at NLUs participating in the centralised admission system.

The consortium stated that candidates will be invited to participate in the admissions counselling process based on their rank in the CLAT 2026 merit list and the admission matrix submitted by each NLU. Eligible candidates will receive email invitations at their registered email addresses, along with SMS alerts on their registered mobile numbers, and notifications on their CLAT 2026 candidate portal.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline and regularly check the official website and registered contact details for further updates related to counselling rounds, seat allotment and admission formalities.