IIM Releases CAT Final Answer Key 2025 - Check Direct Download Link and Result Details

Posted on 17 Dec 2025
Summary
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has finally published the final answer keys for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, December 17.
Candidates who had appeared for the November 30 exam can now access the official keys from the CAT website.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has finally published the final answer keys for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, December 17. Candidates who had appeared for the November 30 exam can now access the official keys from the CAT website.

Earlier, IIM had released the provisional answer key and invited objections through an online link that was active from December 8 to December 10. After thoroughly reviewing all challenges submitted by candidates, the final answer key has been revised and released.

According to official details, a total of 187 objections were submitted by candidates across three sections and three examination shifts during the objection window. After a thorough review by subject experts, only one objection has been accepted by the CAT 2025 examination authorities. The accepted objection pertains to the Quantitative Ability (QA) section of the test.

A section-wise break-up of the objections shows that 115 objections were raised in Quantitative Ability, followed by 61 objections in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and 11 objections in the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section.

Steps to Download the Final Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
  • Click on the 'Final Answer Key' option on the homepage.
  • Enter the user id and password.
  • Check the final answer key and download the same for future reference.

The release of the final answer key is a crucial step before the declaration of the results, which will determine candidates’ eligibility for the next stages of the MBA admission process.

Candidates can expect the CAT 2025 result to be announced soon.

Find the final answer key download link here.

