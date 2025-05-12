TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Results Declared: Check Toppers List and Rank Card Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2025
File Image

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education has officially declared the TS EAMCET 2025 results for the engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy streams.
Candidates can now check their results and download their rank cards by visiting the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has officially declared the TS EAMCET 2025 results for the engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy streams. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET or TG EAPCET) can now check their results and download their rank cards by visiting the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

How to Access the TS EAMCET 2025 Results

  • Visit the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Click on the 'View Results (E, A&P)' link on the homepage.
  • Enter your application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.
  • Submit the details and view your result.
  • Download and save a copy for future reference.
Earlier, the council had released provisional answer keys for both streams and invited objections from candidates. As per the exam guidelines, candidates must secure at least 25% marks to qualify for ranking, while no minimum qualifying marks are required for SC/ST candidates.

TS EAMCET 2025 Top Rank Holders

Engineering Stream:

  1. Palla Bharath Chandra
  2. Udagandla Rama Charan Reddy
  3. Pammina Hema Sai C Surya Karthik
  4. Laxmi Bhargav Mende
  5. Manthri Reddy Venkata Ganesh Royal

Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream:

  1. Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari
  2. Sabbani Lalith Varenya
  3. Chada Akshisth
  4. Peddinti Rachala Shainand
  5. Brahmani Rendla

Candidates are advised to check their scorecards and stay tuned to the official website for counselling schedules and further admission procedures.

TS EAMCET 2025 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Result
