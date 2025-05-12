AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Now at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2025
12:16 PM

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket today, May 12, 2025.
Candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket today, May 12, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the 'Download Hall Ticket' link.
  • Enter your registration number/payment reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.
  • Submit the details and download the admit card.
  • Print a copy and carry it to the exam centre.
The hall ticket is mandatory for entry to the examination hall and contains crucial information like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, time, venue, and exam day instructions. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must contact the APSCHE helpdesk immediately for corrections.

The exam will be conducted in two streams;

  • Agriculture and Pharmacy: May 19 and May 20, 2025
  • Engineering: May 21 to May 27, 2025

All exams will be held in computer-based mode at various designated centres across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets early to avoid last-minute technical issues and stay updated via the official website for exam-related announcements.

Last updated on 12 May 2025
12:17 PM
AP EAMCET APSCHE Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Admit Card
