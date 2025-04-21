TS ECET 2025: Registration Deadline Without Late Fee Extended; Check Revised Dates

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially extended the last date to register for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025. Previously set to close on April 19, the extension gives applicants a crucial window to complete the process for the state-level entrance exam, which is scheduled for May 12, 2025.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially extended the last date to register for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025. Interested candidates who are yet to complete their applications now have until April 23, 2025, to register without paying any late fee via the official website — ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Previously set to close on April 19, the extension gives applicants a crucial window to complete the process for the state-level entrance exam, which is scheduled for May 12, 2025. The exam will be conducted from 9 AM to noon in a single shift, covering streams such as ECE, EIE, CSE, EEE, CIV, MEC, CHE, MIN, MET, PHM, and BSc(Mathematics).

TGCHE has also outlined the revised late fee schedule. Candidates can still apply by April 26 with a late fee of ₹500, and a final opportunity is available until May 2 with a late fee of ₹1,000. The application fee is ₹900 for general category candidates and ₹500 for SC, ST, and PH candidates. All applications must be submitted online through the official portal.

For those who have already applied, TSCHE will open the application correction window from April 28 to May 2, allowing candidates to edit any errors in their forms.

Hall tickets for the exam will be available for download starting May 6, 2025. It is mandatory to carry the printed hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.