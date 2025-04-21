CBSE Mandates Teachers Annual Training - Declares STEM as 2025 Theme

Summary In a significant move to enhance teaching standards and align with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued two important notifications through its Training Unit. As per the CBSE’s latest guidelines, all teachers are now required to complete a minimum of 50 hours of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training annually.

In a significant move to enhance teaching standards and align with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued two important notifications through its Training Unit. These new directives lay down a mandatory professional development framework for both Heads of Institutions and teachers in all CBSE-affiliated schools across India.

As per the CBSE’s latest guidelines, all teachers are now required to complete a minimum of 50 hours of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training annually. Of these, 25 hours must be fulfilled through CBSE or government-recognised Regional Training Institutes, while the remaining 25 hours can be completed via in-house programmes or School Complex-based sessions. The structure is closely aligned with the National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST), which aim to uphold high benchmarks in teacher quality, accountability, and effectiveness.

The CPD training is categorised into three core areas: Core Values and Ethics (12 hours), Knowledge and Practice (24 hours), and Professional Growth and Development (14 hours). These training modules are designed not only to enhance pedagogical competence but also to foster a culture of continuous learning and reflective teaching practices among educators.

Importantly, CBSE has acknowledged a range of academic activities as valid CPD hours. These include duties such as evaluation of Class X and XII board exams, practical examiner responsibilities, research work, presentations, participation in CBSE conferences, content development, and engagement with educational broadcasts such as the DD PM e-Vidya Channel CBSE 15.

In a progressive step towards building a future-ready education system, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Education has been declared as the Annual Training Theme for 2025. The focus will be on equipping educators with experiential, inquiry-driven, and interdisciplinary strategies that can be effectively implemented in classrooms.

To further this initiative, CBSE has encouraged schools to conduct District Level Deliberations (DLDs) on STEM Education, fostering local learning communities where teachers can exchange insights, reflect on innovative practices, and collectively contribute to grassroots educational reform.

Heads of Institutions have been urged to take the lead in promoting these professional development initiatives, ensuring that the goals of the NEP 2020 and NPST are embedded into the core ethos of their schools. CBSE’s latest directives reaffirm its commitment to transforming the Indian education landscape by empowering educators and enriching student learning experiences.