JEE Main 2025

JEE Main Result 2025 - 24 Score Perfect 100 Percentile! Know Full Toppers List

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Apr 2025
13:08 PM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), and Rajasthan has emerged as the frontrunner with the highest number of top scorers.
According to the JEE Main 2025 toppers list, a total of 24 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), and Rajasthan has emerged as the frontrunner with the highest number of top scorers. The results are now available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the JEE Main 2025 toppers list, a total of 24 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile, with seven from Rajasthan, making it the state with the most toppers this year.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results Out: Check Scores and Cut-Offs
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results Out: Check Scores and Cut-Offs

The elite list of 100 percentile scorers includes two female candidates, and also features three toppers each from Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. The NTA has released detailed information for each topper, including their application number, NTA score, state of eligibility, category, gender, and All India Rank (AIR). In cases of score ties, NTA applied its standard tie-breaking criteria to determine the final rankings.

From Changual to National Glory: Archisman Nandy Tops JEE Main 2025 with a Perfect 100!
From Changual to National Glory: Archisman Nandy Tops JEE Main 2025 with a Perfect 100!

JEE Main 2025 was conducted in two sessions — January and April — in multiple shifts. Given the variation in difficulty levels across different shifts, NTA used a normalisation method to calculate percentile scores, ensuring fairness and uniformity in the evaluation process. These final normalised NTA scores were used to prepare the merit list.

This year, 14,75,103 candidates registered for JEE Main 2025. The exam serves as a crucial gateway for admission into top engineering institutes such as NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions, while also acting as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced 2025. Based on the results, approximately 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, scheduled for May 18, 2025.

The JEE Advanced 2025 registration will begin on April 23 at jeeadv.ac.in. Only candidates who meet the JEE Main cut-off and satisfy the 75% marks in Class 12 eligibility criteria will be considered for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

With the results out, top scorers now gear up for the next big challenge — JEE Advanced, which opens doors to the most coveted engineering institutions in India.

Find the detailed toppers list here.

Last updated on 19 Apr 2025
13:09 PM
JEE Main 2025 joint entrance examination (JEE) National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main Toppers list
Winners of The Telegraph Online 18 under 18 awards with Dr Shashi Tharoor and distinguished guests
Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards

The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 celebrates extraordinary young achievers

