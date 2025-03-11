TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025 Registration Begins - Check Steps and Important Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2025
14:46 PM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the online registration process for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the online registration process for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. The deadline for submitting applications without a late fee is May 3, 2025.

FTI Arunachal Pradesh Welcomes First Batch! Check Courses, Eligibility and Key Details
FTI Arunachal Pradesh Welcomes First Batch! Check Courses, Eligibility and Key Details

Exam Schedule and Important Dates

The TS ICET 2025 examination will take place on June 8 and June 9, 2025, in two shifts each day—from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who wish to make corrections in their applications will have access to the correction window from May 16 to May 20. The hall tickets will be available for download from May 28, 2025.

Application Process

  • Visit the official TS ICET website: icet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Click on “Application Fee Payment” on the homepage.
  • Read the instructions carefully and proceed.
  • Enter the required details and select a payment mode.
  • Pay the application fee and proceed to the form.
  • Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.
NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats! Find Updated List
NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats! Find Updated List

Application Fees and Late Fee Charges

The application fee for TS ICET 2025 varies based on the candidate's category. General category candidates are required to pay ₹750, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates need to pay ₹550. Those who miss the initial deadline of May 3 can still apply with a late fee. Applications submitted between May 4 and May 17 will incur an additional charge of ₹250, while those submitted between May 18 and May 26 will require a ₹500 late fee.

The exam serves as an entry point for MBA and MCA admissions in several prestigious institutes across Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026.

Last updated on 11 Mar 2025
14:47 PM
TS ICET 2025 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Registration
