FTI Arunachal Pradesh Welcomes First Batch! Check Courses, Eligibility and Key Details

The Film and Television Institute, Arunachal Pradesh (FTI AP), on March 10, 2025, witnessed a historic moment as its first batch of students embarked on their creative journey. Situated in the Jollang-Rakap (Jote) region of Papum Pare, the institute is set to shape the cinematic future of the North Eastern region and beyond.

FTI AP is the third such institute in India after the renowned Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and SRFTI, Kolkata.

FTI AP is a fully funded autonomous institute under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, run by a Society headed by a President and governed by a council of cinema experts and ministry officials. The institute aims to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and creativity needed to excel in the ever-evolving landscape of film, television, and OTT media.

Courses and Admission Process

The institute offers three specialised PG Diploma courses, each spanning two years (four semesters):

Screen Acting

Screenwriting

Documentary Cinema

The first semester is a common integrated course for all students, laying a strong foundation before they specialize.

To be eligible, candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university. The admission process includes a written test, followed by orientation/audition (for Acting) and an interview. Selection is based on merit and performance across these stages.

With FTI AP opening its doors, the North Eastern Region takes a monumental step towards becoming a hub for film education and production.