NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Application Correction Reopens - Editable Fields & Link

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
10:19 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2025 on January 15, 2025. Candidates who missed making changes to their application forms during the earlier correction window can now make modifications via the official website. The correction facility will remain functional till 11.50 PM today, i.e., January 16, 2025.

According to the official notice, the reopening follows numerous requests from candidates unable to complete corrections during the initial window, which was open from January 10 to January 12, 2025.

Steps to Edit the Application Form

  1. Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.
  2. Log in using your application number, password, and security pin.
  3. Make the necessary corrections in your application form.
  4. Pay the additional fee (if applicable) via credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Final corrections will only be applied after payment of the additional fee (if required). Additionally, excess payments made will not be refunded.

Editable Fields for NIFT 2025

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified:

  • Class XII/ Equivalent details
  • Graduation details
  • Post-graduation details
  • Exam city selection
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Sub-category/PwBD
  • Programme choice
  • Candidate’s name or father’s name or mother’s name (only a single field among these can be edited)

The candidates must note that this is a one-time opportunity and no more extended facility will be provided for application correction after the reopened deadline.

NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 will be conducted on February 9, 2025, at multiple locations nationwide.

Find the direct UG/PG application correction link.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2025
10:20 AM
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)
