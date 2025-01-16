NIFT 2025 Application Correction Reopens - Editable Fields & Link

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2025. Candidates who missed making changes to their application forms during the earlier correction window can now make modifications via the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2025 on January 15, 2025. Candidates who missed making changes to their application forms during the earlier correction window can now make modifications via the official website. The correction facility will remain functional till 11.50 PM today, i.e., January 16, 2025.

According to the official notice, the reopening follows numerous requests from candidates unable to complete corrections during the initial window, which was open from January 10 to January 12, 2025.

Steps to Edit the Application Form

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. Log in using your application number, password, and security pin. Make the necessary corrections in your application form. Pay the additional fee (if applicable) via credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Final corrections will only be applied after payment of the additional fee (if required). Additionally, excess payments made will not be refunded.

Editable Fields for NIFT 2025

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified:

Class XII/ Equivalent details

Graduation details

Post-graduation details

Exam city selection

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwBD

Programme choice

Candidate’s name or father’s name or mother’s name (only a single field among these can be edited)

The candidates must note that this is a one-time opportunity and no more extended facility will be provided for application correction after the reopened deadline.

NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 will be conducted on February 9, 2025, at multiple locations nationwide.

Find the direct UG/PG application correction link.