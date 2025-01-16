AIIMS INI SS 2025

INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment Soon

Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
12:26 PM

File Image

Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has published the vacant seat positions for the INI SS Round 2 Counselling for admissions into DM/MCh and MD (Hospital Administration) courses for the January 2025 session.
Candidates who qualified for the National Importance Super-Speciality Entrance Examination (INI-SS) can now access the seat vacancy details on the official website.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Details
SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Details

The official notice states: "In continuation of our earlier Notice No. 124/2024 for online registration of INI-SS January 2025 session as well as various communication received from participating INIs regarding seat position and published notice/addendum in this regard on website, the Vacant seat position for 2nd round of institute allocation of INI-SS January-2025 session is enclosed."

Seat Vacancy

A total of 441 seats are vacant for the Round 2 counselling process:

  • DM and MCh programmes - 404 seats
  • MD (Hospital Administration) programme - 37 seats

These vacant seats are distributed across various AIIMS campuses, including New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Mangalagiri, Bilaspur, Jammu, and PGIMER Chandigarh.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 - New Seats Added, Choice Filling to End Soon
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 - New Seats Added, Choice Filling to End Soon

Participating Institutes

Students who qualify for the INI SS entrance examination can secure admission into the following premier institutions:

  1. AIIMS New Delhi, and other AIIMS
  2. JIPMER Puducherry
  3. PGIMER Chandigarh
  4. NIMHANS Bengaluru
  5. SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram

Eligible candidates are advised to review the vacant seat matrix and proceed with the counselling process accordingly. According to the revised schedule published, the second round of seat allotment is expected to be declared on January 16, with reporting and document submission from January 17 to January 23, 2025.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2025
12:27 PM
AIIMS INI SS 2025 AIIMS New Delhi
