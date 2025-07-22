TNPSC

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 for Combined CSE Out - Check Objection Submission Deadline

Posted on 22 Jul 2025
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional/tentative answer key for the Combined Civil Services Examination – Group IV.
Candidates who took the exam on July 12 can now access and download the answer keys 2025 from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional/tentative answer key for the Combined Civil Services Examination – Group IV, conducted for recruitment to various posts in the state government. Candidates who took the exam on July 12 can now access and download the answer keys 2025 from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The answer keys have been published for two sets of subjects: General English with General Studies, and Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test with General Studies. These keys will enable candidates to cross-check their responses and calculate tentative scores before the final results are announced.

For those who find discrepancies in the provisional keys, TNPSC has opened a formal objection window, which will remain active till July 28, 2025. Objections must be submitted online through the official portal. While filing their objections, candidates must mention details such as registration number, application number, date of birth, subject name, and the specific question number being challenged.

Importantly, TNPSC has clarified that all objections must be referenced against the Specimen Question Booklet uploaded on the website, irrespective of the booklet code assigned during the exam. Supporting documents or academic references must accompany the objections to validate the claim.

Once the deadline passes, all objections will be reviewed by an expert committee. The final answer keys will only be released after the entire selection process concludes.

Candidates are advised to visit the official TNPSC website regularly for updates on the final keys and result announcements.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

