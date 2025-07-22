Department of School Education, Hyderabad Issues TS TET Result 2025- Link to Download Here

Summary The result for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test June examination can be checked by candidates by visiting the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in As per the schedule, the TG TET examination 2025 was held on June 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2025

The Department of School Education, Hyderabad declared TS TET Result 2025 today, July 22, 2025. The result for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test June examination can be checked by candidates by visiting the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, the TG TET examination 2025 was held on June 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

TS TET Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in

2. Click on the TS TET Result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released by the Department. The final key is also available on the official website.

TS TET Result 2025: Direct Link