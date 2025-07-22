SSC Selection Post Phase XIII Admit Card 2025 Out: Direct Download Link

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially issued the admit card for the Selection Post Phase XIII Examination 2025. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially issued the admit card for the Selection Post Phase XIII Examination 2025. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

How to download SSC Phase XIII Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the “Admit Card” section.

Select the relevant regional link for Selection Post Phase XIII.

Enter your registration number and date of birth/password.

Download and print your admit card.

The admit card contains essential details such as the exam date, time, venue, and candidate particulars. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to gain entry into the exam center. Notably, the original admit card will be retained by the commission during the exam, so candidates are advised to keep a photocopy for future reference.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted from July 24 to August 1, 2025, across multiple examination centers nationwide. The CBT will be held on July 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, and August 1. Admit cards and scribe entry passes are available for download at least four days prior to each candidate’s respective exam date.

This recruitment aims to fill 2,423 vacancies across various ministries, government departments, and offices.

Candidates are advised to frequently check the SSC website for any updates, clarifications, or changes related to the exam. For issues regarding the admit card, the commission will adhere to the notice published on June 2, 2025.

Find the direct admit card download link here.