CBSE 2025

CBSE Issues Notice - Makes CCTV Installation Mandatory in All Affiliated Schools! Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jul 2025
10:56 AM

File Image

Summary
In a major step toward strengthening child safety in schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has amended Chapter 4 of its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, making it compulsory for all affiliated schools to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras across their campuses.
The directive aligns with the guidelines set out in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) manual.

In a major step toward strengthening child safety in schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has amended Chapter 4 of its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, making it compulsory for all affiliated schools to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras across their campuses. The directive aligns with the guidelines set out in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) manual, which emphasises creating a secure environment for children both inside and outside the classroom.

JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out - Document Verification Begins Today
JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out - Document Verification Begins Today

As per the revised clause, schools must install high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual recording capabilities at all key locations. These include entry and exit gates, corridors, staircases, classrooms, laboratories, library, canteen, storerooms, playgrounds, and other shared spaces. However, areas such as toilets and washrooms are excluded to ensure privacy. The captured footage must be stored securely for a minimum period of 15 days and should be made accessible to authorities upon request.

UGC NET Result 2025 Declared: Scorecard Link, Qualified Candidates and Admission Details
UGC NET Result 2025 Declared: Scorecard Link, Qualified Candidates and Admission Details

CBSE, in its official notification, underscored the importance of the NCPCR’s definition of school safety, which covers protection from violence, abuse, accidents, natural disasters, and emotional distress. The Board highlighted that issues such as bullying often go unnoticed and can have a lasting impact on students’ well-being. With this new mandate, CBSE aims to combine the vigilance of staff with the benefits of technology to proactively address safety concerns.

All CBSE-affiliated schools have been instructed to adhere to this regulation without exception. The move not only reinforces accountability but also promotes a culture of transparency and security, ensuring that schools remain safe learning spaces for every child.

Read the full notice here.

Last updated on 22 Jul 2025
10:56 AM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CCTV surveillance CBSE schools
