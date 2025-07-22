FMGE June 2025 Admit Card OUT at natboard.edu.in- Exam on July 26

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for the medical exam can check and download the exam hall ticket through the official website at natboard.edu.in As per the schedule, the board has scheduled the FMGE June 2025 exam on July 26

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has hosted the link to download the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) admit card for the June, 2025 session today. Candidates who will be appearing for the medical exam can check and download the exam hall ticket through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

As per the schedule, the board has scheduled the FMGE June 2025 exam on July 26. Candidates who will appear for the FMGE exam must carry their call letter 2025 along with a valid ID proof at the exam venue.

FMGE June 2025 Hall Ticket: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on the FMGE tab Look for the login link under ‘June 2025’ section A new window will open Enter the login credentials and submit Click on ‘Download FMGE June 2025 admit card’ FMGE June 2025 Hall Ticket will appear on the screen Download and check the admit card

FMGE is conducted for licensing purposes for OCIs who have obtained their medical degree from foreign medical institutions.