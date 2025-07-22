RRB Exam

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 Declared For Remaining RRBs- Direct Link To Check Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jul 2025
14:24 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the computer based test 2 can check the results on the official website of regional RRBs
Along with the scorecard, the cut off marks of candidates shortlisted for DV has also been released

The Railway Recruitment Boards declared the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 for the remaining 12 RRBs. Candidates who have appeared for the computer based test 2 can check the results on the official website of regional RRBs.

According to the official notice, the CBT 2 was held on June 4, 2025. The result for 9 RRBs was released on July 2, 2025. The result for remaining 12 RRBs i.e., RRB Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Chennai and Siliguri have been released.

It must be noted that along with the scorecard, the cut off marks of candidates shortlisted for DV has also been released.

RRB JE CBT 2025 Result: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of RRBs

2. Click on RRB JE Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed

5. Check the scorecard and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 22 Jul 2025
14:25 PM
RRB Exam Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Results out
