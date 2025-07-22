DU to Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 For UG Admission on July 28- Details Here

Summary Candidates need to accept the seats allocated in the second round between 5 pm on July 28 and 4:59 pm on July 30 The university has already announced seat allotment results for the first round and a total of 72,659 candidates have accepted their seats

The University of Delhi is expected to announce the seat allotment results for round 2 of undergraduate admissions on July 28, 2025. Once released, candidates can check the DU UG round 2 allotment results on the official website, admissions.uod.ac.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the list of vacant seats for the second round of counselling will be released on July 24. Candidates can re-arrange their preferences between July 24 and 25. Candidates need to accept the seats allocated in the second round between 5 pm on July 28 and 4:59 pm on July 30.

The university has already announced seat allotment results for the first round and a total of 72,659 candidates have accepted their seats. These seat allocations span 79 undergraduate programmes across 69 colleges and cover various categories including general, Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Sikh Minority, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrants, Single Girl Child, and Orphan (male and female).

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.