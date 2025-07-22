Staff Selection Commission

SSC MTS 2025 Registration Ends Soon at ssc.gov.in- Apply for 1075 Vacancies Till July 24

The online registration for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (SSC MTS 2025) will end soon. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the SSC MTS 2025 Havaldar examination on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment exam, SSC will fill 1075 Havaldar vacancies. As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for SSC MTS exam 2025 is till July 24. The application fee payment window will close on July 25. Corrections in the application forms will be allowed between July 29 and 31. The SSC MTS and Havaldar Computer-Based examination will be conducted from September 20 to October 24.

To be eligible, candidates need to be between 18-25 years of age on August 1, 2025 to apply for the MTS posts. For Havaldar and a few MTS posts, they should be between 18-27 years old on the cut-off date. Candidates must pass Class 10 or its equivalent examination on or before the cut-off date (August 1, 2025).

The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are not required to pay the exam fee.

