JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out - Document Verification Begins Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jul 2025
10:20 AM

File Image

Summary
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has officially released the Round 3 seat allotment result for JEECUP 2025 Polytechnic admissions.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has officially released the Round 3 seat allotment result for JEECUP 2025 Polytechnic admissions. Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling can now check and download their allotment status through the official portal — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To check the JEECUP 2025 round 3 seat allotment result, candidates need to log in using their credentials on the official website. After submitting the login details, the allotment status will be displayed, which should be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Those who have been allotted seats in this round are required to complete the document verification and fee submission process between July 22 and July 24, 2025. This includes depositing a seat acceptance fee of ₹3,000 and a counselling fee of ₹250, both of which must be paid online. The seat acceptance is a crucial step to confirm provisional admission.

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released; Check Email for Exam City Details
NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released; Check Email for Exam City Details
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins - Link and Key Dates
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins - Link and Key Dates

Candidates have the option to either freeze the seat — confirming their choice and reporting to the allotted institution — or float, which allows them to wait for better options in subsequent rounds while holding the current allotment.

For candidates choosing the freeze option, physical verification of documents at the nearest JEECUP help centre is mandatory. Upon successful verification, they must report to the allotted college or institute and pay the remaining admission fee to finalise their admission.

As per the academic schedule, BTech classes for the new session will begin on August 1, 2025, across all affiliated institutions.

Last updated on 22 Jul 2025
10:21 AM
JEECUP 2025 UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh Counselling seat allotment
