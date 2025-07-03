TNPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in - Direct Download Link

Summary The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially issued the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services Examination – Group IV. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their TNPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2025 from the official portals.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially issued the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services Examination – Group IV. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their TNPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2025 from the official portals — tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. The preliminary written examination is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

According to the official notification, candidates are required to log in via the One-Time Registration (OTR) dashboard using their Application Number and Date of Birth to access and download their hall tickets. All applicants must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, as entry without it will not be permitted.

The TNPSC Group IV written examination will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions to be completed within three hours. The paper is divided into three sections: Part A with 100 questions from the Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test, Part B featuring 75 questions from General Studies, and Part C with 25 questions focusing on Aptitude and Mental Ability. The exam carries a total of 300 marks, and while Part A will be conducted in Tamil, the other two sections will be available in both English and Tamil.

This year’s TNPSC Group IV recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies across various posts, including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and others in different state government departments.

Candidates are strongly advised to download their hall tickets without delay and carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. For further updates, exam guidelines, and post-exam procedures, applicants should regularly visit the official TNPSC website.

