OJEE Counselling 2025 Begins for PG, Lateral Entry Courses - Check Schedule

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has officially begun the OJEE Counselling 2025 for various undergraduate lateral-entry and postgraduate courses. The registration and choice filling process for eligible candidates commenced on July 1, through the official portal — odishajee.com/ojee.nic.in. This counselling drive will cater to admissions in programmes such as MTech, MArch, MPlan, MBA, MCA, MSc Computer Science, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-BSc, and Integrated MBA.

As per the official notification, the OJEE counselling 2025 will be conducted in three rounds. Interested candidates must complete their registration and choice locking for Round 1 by July 8, 2025. The first round seat allotment results for lateral-entry and PG programmes are scheduled to be announced on July 11 and July 12, respectively.

For postgraduate admissions, applicants can use their OJEE 2025 ranks or valid scores from national-level entrance exams like CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, GATE, NIMCET, and ATMA, depending on the course they are applying for. Following each allotment round, selected candidates will need to report online, pay the admission fee, upload the required documents, and respond to any queries during the verification process.

The OJEEB has advised all aspirants to regularly check the official website for the detailed counselling schedule and other important updates. Candidates seeking admission through this counselling process should carefully fill in their preferred choices of colleges and programmes to improve their chances during seat allotment.

Applicants are encouraged to complete the formalities within the stipulated deadlines to avoid disqualification.