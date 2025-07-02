OJEE 2025

OJEE Counselling 2025 Begins for PG, Lateral Entry Courses - Check Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2025
15:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has officially begun the OJEE Counselling 2025 for various undergraduate lateral-entry and postgraduate courses.
As per the official notification, the OJEE counselling 2025 will be conducted in three rounds.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has officially begun the OJEE Counselling 2025 for various undergraduate lateral-entry and postgraduate courses. The registration and choice filling process for eligible candidates commenced on July 1, through the official portal — odishajee.com/ojee.nic.in. This counselling drive will cater to admissions in programmes such as MTech, MArch, MPlan, MBA, MCA, MSc Computer Science, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-BSc, and Integrated MBA.

BCI Issues Advisory: No Recognition for Unapproved Online/Hybrid LLM Programmes!
BCI Issues Advisory: No Recognition for Unapproved Online/Hybrid LLM Programmes!

As per the official notification, the OJEE counselling 2025 will be conducted in three rounds. Interested candidates must complete their registration and choice locking for Round 1 by July 8, 2025. The first round seat allotment results for lateral-entry and PG programmes are scheduled to be announced on July 11 and July 12, respectively.

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Phase 1 Registration Deadline Extended - New Dates
WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Phase 1 Registration Deadline Extended - New Dates

For postgraduate admissions, applicants can use their OJEE 2025 ranks or valid scores from national-level entrance exams like CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, GATE, NIMCET, and ATMA, depending on the course they are applying for. Following each allotment round, selected candidates will need to report online, pay the admission fee, upload the required documents, and respond to any queries during the verification process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OJEEB has advised all aspirants to regularly check the official website for the detailed counselling schedule and other important updates. Candidates seeking admission through this counselling process should carefully fill in their preferred choices of colleges and programmes to improve their chances during seat allotment.

Applicants are encouraged to complete the formalities within the stipulated deadlines to avoid disqualification.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2025
15:02 PM
OJEE 2025 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee OJEE Counselling Registration
Similar stories
Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in- Get Direct Link to Check . . .

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Released Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Timetable- Detailed Schedule He. . .

Bar Council of India (BCI)

BCI Issues Advisory: No Recognition for Unapproved Online/Hybrid LLM Programmes!

Kerala government

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Announced! Pass Pc Stands at 77.81%

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
School fests

Little FLower School, Jamshedpur Hosts Inter-School Science Fest- Quantum 2025

Kerala government

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Announced! Pass Pc Stands at 77.81%

Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in- Get Direct Link to Check . . .

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Released Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Timetable- Detailed Schedule He. . .

Bar Council of India (BCI)

BCI Issues Advisory: No Recognition for Unapproved Online/Hybrid LLM Programmes!

WBCAP 2025

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Phase 1 Registration Deadline Extended - New Dat. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality