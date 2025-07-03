CUET UG Result 2025 Date Announced by NTA! Check All Details Here

Summary The announcement regarding the result release date was made through NTA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. To access their scorecards, students will need to log in using their application number and date of birth.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 results on July 4, 2025. The announcement regarding the result release date was made through NTA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, bringing relief to lakhs of students awaiting their scores.

“CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025,” NTA informed all examinees.

Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2025 can check their results by visiting the official website (cuet.nta.nic.in). To access their scorecards, students will need to log in using their application number and date of birth. The CUET UG scorecard will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, gender, roll number, father’s name, qualifying rank, category, subject codes, programme applied, marks obtained, and qualifying status.

According to the exam's marking scheme, candidates received five marks for every correct answer, while one mark was deducted for each incorrect response. The CUET UG serves as a national-level entrance examination for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, and deemed universities across India.

This year, the examination witnessed participation from over 280 universities, including 44 central universities, making it one of the largest UG admission processes in the country. Students who appeared for the CUET UG 2025 will be able to download their results by visiting the official website, clicking on the result link, entering their login credentials, and saving the scorecard for future reference.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for result updates and the subsequent counselling schedules.