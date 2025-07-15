Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Extended - Check New Deadline and Schedule

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling. Registrations can be completed on the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling. Candidates who qualified for the NEET UG 2025 exam can now submit their applications for the state’s medical, dental, and AYUSH admission process until 11 AM on July 17, 2025. Registrations can be completed on the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Along with new registrations, KEA has also allowed candidates who had already applied for the counselling process to link their NEET UG 2025 roll numbers for seat allotment purposes. According to the updated schedule, document verification for newly registered candidates will be conducted on July 18 and 19, 2025.

The Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 is being held for admissions under the 85% state quota and 100% seats in private medical and dental colleges. This year, the state is offering a total of 33,829 MBBS seats and 9,622 BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across Karnataka.

For the counselling process, candidates from the general category are required to pay a registration fee of ₹2,500, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates need to pay ₹500. The fee for NRI, OCI, and foreign nationals has been set at ₹5,000. KEA will allocate seats based on the candidates’ NEET UG 2025 ranks, reservation norms, seat matrix, and course preferences filled during the option entry process.

After the seat allotment results are announced, selected candidates will need to download their Karnataka NEET UG 2025 allotment letter and report to the allotted college with the necessary documents for verification and admission confirmation.