MAH CET 2025

MAH CET 2025 Additional Exam Admit Card Out for UG Courses - Download Now

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jul 2025
13:26 PM

File Image

Summary
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially released the admit cards for the additional session of the MAH BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM CET 2025.
As per the official notification, the admit card released now contains the name of the district where each candidate’s exam centre is located.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially released the admit cards for the additional session of the MAH BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM CET 2025. Candidates who have registered for this special examination can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

This additional exam has been scheduled for July 19, 2025, and will be conducted at designated examination centres across various districts in Maharashtra. The CET Cell had earlier announced this special session following multiple requests from students and parents, as several candidates were unable to appear for the originally scheduled exam held on April 29 and 30, 2025.

As per the official notification, the admit card released now contains the name of the district where each candidate’s exam centre is located. However, the detailed admit card mentioning the complete address and name of the examination venue will be uploaded to the candidates’ login portal on July 16, 2025.

To download the admit card, candidates need to log in to the official website using their application number and password. The CET Cell has also advised all candidates to carefully verify the details mentioned in the admit card and report any discrepancies immediately to the authorities.

This additional MAH CET 2025 aims to provide another chance to aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate management and computer application programmes, including BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM for the academic session 2025-26.

Last updated on 15 Jul 2025
13:27 PM
MAH CET 2025 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Admit Card
