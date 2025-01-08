SNAP Result 2024 Out Now - Find Download Link and Cutoff Details

Summary Symbiosis International University (SIU) has officially published the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024 today, January 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website and logging in with their unique credentials.

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has officially published the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024 today, January 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website and logging in with their unique credentials.

Steps to Download the SNAP 2024 Scorecard

Visit the official SNAP website at snaptest.org.

Click on the "Download Scorecard for SNAP 2024" link on the homepage.

Enter your SNAP ID and password to log in.

Click the "Login" button to view your result.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates who qualify for the SNAP entrance test will proceed to the MBA admission process, which includes: Group Exercise (GE), and Personal Interaction (PI). The examinees will be shortlisted for the above phases based on their overall SNAP percentile. However, it must be noted that the cut-off and admission process for different programmes and institutes will be calculated separately and will be published on their respective website.

Find the direct scorecard download result link here.