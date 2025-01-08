NEET PG Counselling 2024 Seat Resignation Window Closes Today - Round 3 Seat Allotment Soon

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the resignation window for seats allotted during Round 1 and Round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2024 will close today, January 8, 2025. Candidates wishing to resign their seats must complete the process before the deadline.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the resignation window for seats allotted during Round 1 and Round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2024 will close today, January 8, 2025, at 6 PM. Candidates wishing to resign their seats must complete the process before the deadline.

Initially, the resignation deadline was set for December 26, 2024, after which the window was reopened.

Seat Resignation Steps

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit Allotted College - Candidates must visit the allotted college to initiate the resignation process.

Online Resignation Letter - Ensure the resignation letter is generated online by the college.

Upgraded Seats - Candidates upgraded in Round 2 who wish to resign can do so with forfeiture of their security deposit.

Forfeiture of Security Deposit - Resignation will result in the forfeiture of the deposit for those who vacate their allotted seats.

Candidates wishing to resign their Round 1 or Round 2 seats must follow the resignation process as outlined by MCC during the counselling phase.

According to the official NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule, the final seat allotment result for the third round was expected to be declared on January 4, which has not yet been published by MCC. The Committee will soon declare the third-round allotment result, following which the candidates who have been allotted seats will need to download their provisional allotment letters and proceed with their reporting and admission process, as per the revised schedule.