NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Seat Resignation Window Closes Today - Round 3 Seat Allotment Soon

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2025
11:59 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the resignation window for seats allotted during Round 1 and Round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2024 will close today, January 8, 2025.
Candidates wishing to resign their seats must complete the process before the deadline.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the resignation window for seats allotted during Round 1 and Round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2024 will close today, January 8, 2025, at 6 PM. Candidates wishing to resign their seats must complete the process before the deadline.

Initially, the resignation deadline was set for December 26, 2024, after which the window was reopened.

XAT Response Sheet 2025 Released - Check Answer Key and Result Details
XAT Response Sheet 2025 Released - Check Answer Key and Result Details

Seat Resignation Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit Allotted College - Candidates must visit the allotted college to initiate the resignation process.
  • Online Resignation Letter - Ensure the resignation letter is generated online by the college.
  • Upgraded Seats - Candidates upgraded in Round 2 who wish to resign can do so with forfeiture of their security deposit.
  • Forfeiture of Security Deposit - Resignation will result in the forfeiture of the deposit for those who vacate their allotted seats.

Candidates wishing to resign their Round 1 or Round 2 seats must follow the resignation process as outlined by MCC during the counselling phase.

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed - New Dates Update
WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed - New Dates Update

According to the official NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule, the final seat allotment result for the third round was expected to be declared on January 4, which has not yet been published by MCC. The Committee will soon declare the third-round allotment result, following which the candidates who have been allotted seats will need to download their provisional allotment letters and proceed with their reporting and admission process, as per the revised schedule.

Last updated on 08 Jan 2025
12:00 PM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Similar stories
XAT 2025

XAT Response Sheet 2025 Released - Check Answer Key and Result Details

NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed - New Dates Update

KTET

KTET Admit Card 2024 For November Exam To Release Tomorrow- Check Major Updates

GUJCET

GUJCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Again- Check Last Date Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representational image
annual examination

ICSE schools to make mathematics a three-hour paper in Class IX from exams in Februar. . .

XAT 2025

XAT Response Sheet 2025 Released - Check Answer Key and Result Details

NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed - New Dates Update

Representative Image
CTET 2024

CBSE to release CTET Results, Final answer key soon on ctet.nic.in - Check all detail. . .

Representative Image
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

ITBP Hindi translator recruitment: Application to close soon on this date - How to ap. . .

The event has commenced on January 7 and will continue till January 13
St Xavier's College

St Xavier's College to host X- Celsior to provide students key insights into the busi. . .