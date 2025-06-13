JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Provisional Answer Key 2025 Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2025
15:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the provisional key through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
As per the schedule, the provisional key will be released today and the objection window will also open today

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is expected to release the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 on June 13, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the provisional key through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the provisional key will be released today and the objection window will also open today. The deadline to raise objections is June 15, 2025. The UP Joint Entrance examination was held from June 5 to June 13, 2025.

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 100 for each answer. If the candidate's claim is found to be correct, Rs. 100 will be returned to them and the error will be rectified. In case the claim is found to be wrong, Rs. 100 will be confiscated.

ADVERTISEMENT

UP JEECUP Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  2. Click on the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your provisional answer key will be displayed
  5. Check the provisional answer key and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 13 Jun 2025
15:53 PM
JEECUP 2025 UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic Answer Key
Similar stories
class 10 exams

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Released at karresults.nic.in- 87,330 Students Declared . . .

UPSC Geo-Scientist

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2025 Admit Card OUT at upsconline.gov.in- Direct Li. . .

Uttarakhand government

Uttarakhand JEEP Result 2025 OUT at ubterjeep.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

WBCAP 2025 College Admission

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Dates Out! Applications to Begin from 4 PM on Ju. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICCR

Kolkata Gears Up for Bengal Diplomacy Summit 2025: A Festival of Youth, Ideas & Diplo. . .

class 10 exams

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Released at karresults.nic.in- 87,330 Students Declared . . .

UPSC Geo-Scientist

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2025 Admit Card OUT at upsconline.gov.in- Direct Li. . .

Uttarakhand government

Uttarakhand JEEP Result 2025 OUT at ubterjeep.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

WBCAP 2025 College Admission

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Dates Out! Applications to Begin from 4 PM on Ju. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow? Check Release Date and All Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality