JEECUP Provisional Answer Key 2025 Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Details Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the provisional key through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in As per the schedule, the provisional key will be released today and the objection window will also open today

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is expected to release the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 on June 13, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the provisional key through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the provisional key will be released today and the objection window will also open today. The deadline to raise objections is June 15, 2025. The UP Joint Entrance examination was held from June 5 to June 13, 2025.

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 100 for each answer. If the candidate's claim is found to be correct, Rs. 100 will be returned to them and the error will be rectified. In case the claim is found to be wrong, Rs. 100 will be confiscated.

ADVERTISEMENT

UP JEECUP Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your provisional answer key will be displayed Check the provisional answer key and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.