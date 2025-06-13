class 10 exams
Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Released at karresults.nic.in- 87,330 Students Declared Pass
Posted on 13 Jun 2025
13:34 PM
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the SSLC or Class 10 exam 2 result 2025. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results online on the official website, karresults.nic.in
A total of 87,330 students have passed the 2025 exam-2, KSEAB said in an official statement. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. The Karnataka SSLC exam 3 is scheduled to be held from June 23 to 30, 2025.
