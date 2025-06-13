class 10 exams

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Released at karresults.nic.in- 87,330 Students Declared Pass

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2025
13:34 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results online on the official website, karresults.nic.in
A total of 87,330 students have passed the 2025 exam-2, KSEAB said in an official statement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the SSLC or Class 10 exam 2 result 2025. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results online on the official website, karresults.nic.in

A total of 87,330 students have passed the 2025 exam-2, KSEAB said in an official statement. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. The Karnataka SSLC exam 3 is scheduled to be held from June 23 to 30, 2025.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Results 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit
  4. Check and download your result displayed on the screen
  5. Keep a printout of the results for future reference

Karnataka SSLC 2 Results 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 13 Jun 2025
14:25 PM
class 10 exams Karnataka SSLC Results out
Similar stories
UPSC Geo-Scientist

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2025 Admit Card OUT at upsconline.gov.in- Direct Li. . .

Uttarakhand government

Uttarakhand JEEP Result 2025 OUT at ubterjeep.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

WBCAP 2025 College Admission

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Dates Out! Applications to Begin from 4 PM on Ju. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow? Check Release Date and All Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC Geo-Scientist

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2025 Admit Card OUT at upsconline.gov.in- Direct Li. . .

Uttarakhand government

Uttarakhand JEEP Result 2025 OUT at ubterjeep.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

WBCAP 2025 College Admission

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Dates Out! Applications to Begin from 4 PM on Ju. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow? Check Release Date and All Updates

TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Counselling 2025 Begins June 14 - Check Schedule, Fees, and Registration Deta. . .

Bihar police

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Dates, Admit Card Schedule Announced by CSBC

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality