Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Released at karresults.nic.in- 87,330 Students Declared Pass

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the SSLC or Class 10 exam 2 result 2025. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results online on the official website, karresults.nic.in

A total of 87,330 students have passed the 2025 exam-2, KSEAB said in an official statement. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. The Karnataka SSLC exam 3 is scheduled to be held from June 23 to 30, 2025.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Results 2025: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to check the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025 Enter your login credentials and submit Check and download your result displayed on the screen Keep a printout of the results for future reference

Karnataka SSLC 2 Results 2025: Direct Link