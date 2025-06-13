NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: NBEMS Opens Exam City Selection Window! Find Link and Steps

Posted on 13 Jun 2025
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the window for resubmission of exam city preferences for NEET PG 2025 today, June 13.
Candidates can now select and prioritise their preferred exam cities until 11.55 PM on June 17, 2025, via the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the window for resubmission of exam city preferences for NEET PG 2025 today, June 13. Candidates can now select and prioritise their preferred exam cities until 11.55 PM on June 17, 2025, via the official website at natboard.edu.in. The allotment of exam cities will be done strictly on a first-come-first-serve basis, based on candidate preferences and seat availability.

This development comes in response to a Supreme Court directive, which mandated that the NEET PG 2025 be held in a single shift to maintain fairness and uniformity across the country. Following the verdict, NBEMS sought additional time to revise its logistical arrangements and ensure adequate nationwide accessibility for aspirants. Consequently, the board announced a rescheduled exam date of August 3, 2025, replacing the earlier schedule.

To accommodate the expected surge in candidates within a single shift, the NBEMS has expanded the number of exam cities to 233, with the updated list now available on the official website. Candidates are advised to log in to their applicant portal, access the ‘Exam City Selection’ tab, review the revised city options, and rank their preferences in order of priority before final submission. It is recommended to download or save a copy of the submitted choices for reference.

The NBEMS has urged all applicants to stay tuned to the official website for further updates and announcements related to the NEET PG 2025 exam.

Find the direct link here.

