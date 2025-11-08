NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Hearing: SC Seeks NBEMS Policy on Answer Key Transparency! What Next?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Nov 2025
09:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Supreme Court of India has sought clarity from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) regarding its policy on publishing answer keys for the NEET PG 2025 examination.
The directive comes amid ongoing concerns over transparency in the postgraduate medical entrance exam.

The Supreme Court of India has sought clarity from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) regarding its policy on publishing answer keys for the NEET PG 2025 examination. The directive comes amid ongoing concerns over transparency in the postgraduate medical entrance exam.

A bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Vipul M Pancholi has instructed NBEMS to submit an affidavit within two weeks, stating whether it has a formal policy on disclosing answer keys and related exam materials. The Court, however, made it clear that it would not entertain individual complaints alleging discrepancies in the exam’s conduct.

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Deadline Extended! Revised Schedule Soon by MCC
NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Deadline Extended! Revised Schedule Soon by MCC

According to LiveLaw, the bench recalled that a similar petition was earlier heard by another bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan, which had issued notice to NBEMS on September 26, seeking its response on the demand for disclosure of NEET PG answer keys.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the hearing, the counsel for the NBE stated that the board follows a non-disclosure policy, under which candidates sign an undertaking preventing access to or circulation of answer keys. The counsel further alleged that some petitions were motivated by coaching institutes seeking access to question papers, which could compromise the confidentiality and quality of the exam.

Justice Narasimha, however, questioned whether a similar approach to that of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) could be adopted, noting that UPSC publishes provisional answer keys after preliminary exams. When asked about the official status of the NBE’s policy, its counsel initially claimed it was available online but later clarified that the practice was unwritten and based on convention.

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Announced at westbengalssc.com - Appointment and Interview Updates!
WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Announced at westbengalssc.com - Appointment and Interview Updates!

Supreme Court’s Directive

The bench has now directed the NBE to file an affidavit explicitly outlining its policy on transparency. The Court reaffirmed that it would not look into specific grievances about the NEET PG 2025 examination.

Earlier this year, on April 29, the Supreme Court had ordered the publication of raw scores, answer keys, and normalisation formulae in another exam-related case to enhance transparency. On May 30, the Court also directed that NEET PG 2025 be conducted in a single shift, while keeping the broader transparency concerns under review.

Last updated on 08 Nov 2025
09:38 AM
NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court Answer Key Hearing
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025: KEA Begins Verification; Required Documents List and Deadline

SSC 2025

SSC Self-Slot Selection Dates for JE, Delhi Police & CAPF Exams 2025 OUT: Check Sched. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Announced at westbengalssc.com - Appointment and Interview Upd. . .

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)

NICL AO Mains Result 2025 Released - Qualified Candidates List & Full Interview Sched. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025: KEA Begins Verification; Required Documents List and Deadline

St Xavier's College

XTS to Present ‘The Canterbury Inn’: A Mysterious Theatrical Journey Awaits at SX. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Self-Slot Selection Dates for JE, Delhi Police & CAPF Exams 2025 OUT: Check Sched. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Announced at westbengalssc.com - Appointment and Interview Upd. . .

BRICS Skills Competition 2025 winners
Sister Nivedita University

Proud moment for India as students triumph at BRICS Skills Competition 2025

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)

NICL AO Mains Result 2025 Released - Qualified Candidates List & Full Interview Sched. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality